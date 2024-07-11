Zepto issues clarification after 100g coriander sold for ₹141
All hell broke loose on social media on Wednesday when netizens found out that coriander (dhaniya), which is almost always given free by vegetable vendors, was being sold for ₹141 for 100g on Zepto. This fluctuation in price was first flagged by Gurgaon resident Harsh Upadhyay, who posted a screenshot of the prices on social media. Zepto has since clarified that the inflated prices were due to a system glitch.
Zepto issues refunds, assures accurate pricing
"Yesterday, a system glitch caused significant pricing disparities across our platform, leading to some unusual price tags for various products, including coriander," the company stated. The company assured customers that accurate prices are now back on track. Zepto also confirmed that refunds have been issued to customers who purchased items at the inflated prices due to the glitch.
Zepto's pricing strategy sparks social media discussion
At the same time, a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol that its prices might not always match those of its peers. The company attributed the high prices to acquiring top-quality products directly from farmers, paying them fairly, and ensuring that the produce is packed hygienically with proper labels and packaging. Other apps like Blinkit were selling the herb for ₹40 when Zepto was selling it for ₹141.