In short Simplifying... In short Zepto, an online platform, recently faced a system glitch that led to inflated prices for products, including coriander being sold for ₹141 instead of the usual ₹40.

The company has since rectified the issue, refunded affected customers, and clarified that their higher prices are due to sourcing top-quality products directly from farmers and ensuring hygienic packaging. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Zepto faces criticism for inflated prices

Zepto issues clarification after 100g coriander sold for ₹141

By Chanshimla Varah 06:15 pm Jul 11, 202406:15 pm

What's the story All hell broke loose on social media on Wednesday when netizens found out that coriander (dhaniya), which is almost always given free by vegetable vendors, was being sold for ₹141 for 100g on Zepto. This fluctuation in price was first flagged by Gurgaon resident Harsh Upadhyay, who posted a screenshot of the prices on social media. Zepto has since clarified that the inflated prices were due to a system glitch.

Refunds issued

Zepto issues refunds, assures accurate pricing

"Yesterday, a system glitch caused significant pricing disparities across our platform, leading to some unusual price tags for various products, including coriander," the company stated. The company assured customers that accurate prices are now back on track. Zepto also confirmed that refunds have been issued to customers who purchased items at the inflated prices due to the glitch.

Twitter Post

Check out the post here

Pricing debate

Zepto's pricing strategy sparks social media discussion

At the same time, a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol that its prices might not always match those of its peers. The company attributed the high prices to acquiring top-quality products directly from farmers, paying them fairly, and ensuring that the produce is packed hygienically with proper labels and packaging. Other apps like Blinkit were selling the herb for ₹40 when Zepto was selling it for ₹141.