An eight-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, India, who was reported missing, was tragically assaulted and murdered by three minor boys from her school.

The boys confessed to the crime, stating they killed her out of fear she would reveal the assault.

The boys confessed to the crime, stating they killed her out of fear she would reveal the assault.

Despite the confession, the case is still treated as a missing person case as the girl's body remains undiscovered.

Missing Andhra girl, 8, gangraped and murdered by school seniors

By Chanshimla Varah 05:52 pm Jul 11, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Three minor boys, aged 12 and 13, have confessed to allegedly gangraping and murdering an eight-year-old girl from their same school in Nandyala district, Andhra Pradesh. During questioning, the boys revealed that they disposed of the victim's body in an irrigation canal in Muchumarri village, over 300 km from Amaravati, the state capital. The girl's body has yet to be found.

Investigation unfolds: Victim's father reports her missing

The victim, a third-grade student, was reported missing by her father on Sunday. He told local police that his daughter was last seen playing at Muchumarri park and did not return home. Despite initiating a search operation and questioning local residents, the police were unable to locate the girl. A sniffer dog eventually led them to the three minor boys.

Suspects confess: Minors admit to assault and murder

The boys confessed that they saw the girl playing in the park and joined her. She was then taken to a secluded area near Muchumarri Dam, where they assaulted her. The boys told police they killed the girl out of fear she would tell her parents about the assault. As of now, the case is still being treated as a missing person case as the girl's body has not been found yet, Sub-Inspector Jayshekhar stated.