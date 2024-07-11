'So sorry..': IAS probationer Khedkar in first chat with media
Probationary Indian Administrative Service Officer Pooja Khedkar, who was recently transferred from Pune to Washim over alleged misuse of power, came face-to-face with the media for the first time on Thursday. When asked about the allegations, Khedkar stated she was "not authorized" to discuss the matter. "Government rules do not allow me to speak anything on this matter. So sorry, I cannot speak," she said. She also said that she was looking forward to looking in Washim.
Why does this story matter?
Khedkar was transferred on Tuesday after Pune Collector Suhas Diwase complained of the alleged misuse of power to the Maharashtra government's chief secretary. Khedkar is accused of several irregularities, including using a siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. She also allegedly used the office of Pune Additional Collector Ajay More in his absence. These privileges are not typically granted to trainee officers who are under a 24-month probationary period.
Khedkar accused of overstepping probationary privileges
Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. Many reports claim Khedkar cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination from the Visually Impaired category and produced a certificate indicating a mental illness. Unconfirmed reports suggest she avoided these tests five times and only partially attended a sixth, failing to appear for an MRI test to assess vision loss.
Tribunal ruling against Khedkar
After she failed to appear for the checkups, the UPSC challenged Khedkar's selection, which resulted in a tribunal ruling against her in February 2023. However, she somehow secured her civil service appointment and passed the Civil Services Exam with an all-India rank of 841. She will complete the remaining term of her training in Washim and serve there as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 30, 2025.