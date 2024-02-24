Kandula was hit by Dave's patrol vehicle while crossing the road and thrown almost 100 feet

India reacts after US cop who killed Jaahnavi Kandula freed

By Chanshimla Varah 11:38 am Feb 24, 202411:38 am

What's the story India has requested a review of a United States court judgment that dismissed criminal charges against Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who killed 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. On Wednesday, the King County Prosecutor's Office said they will not pursue criminal charges against Dave due to insufficient evidence. Kandula, a master's student from Andhra Pradesh, was hit by officer Dave's speeding car on January 23, 2023, while responding to a drug overdose call. She died that night.

Next Article

Consulate General of India

Case referred to Seattle City Attorney's Office for review

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate General of India in Seattle said it will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Kandula and her family. "We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police, for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to the Seattle City Attorney's Office for review," the post read.

Twitter Post

Check out Consulate General of India's full post here

Bodycam footage

Bodycam footage reveals disturbing comments by officer's colleague

Kandula died after she was struck by Dave's speeding vehicle while crossing the road on January 23. She was thrown 100 feet due to the impact. Dave was driving at a speed of 119km/hour. Bodycam footage released by Seattle Police Department showed Dave's colleague, officer Daniel Auderer, laughing about the fatal incident and dismissing any implication that Dave was to blame or that a criminal probe was required. "She was 26 anyway, she had limited value," Auderer was heard saying.

Kandula

Who was Jaahnavi Kandula

Kandula, a student from Adoni, Andhra Pradesh, her pursuing her master's degree in Information Systems at Northeastern University. She went to the US from Bengaluru on a student exchange program in 2021. Kandula previously studied commerce at Dr. Jyothirmayi Degree College in Andhra Pradesh. According to The Seattle Times, she was raised by a single mother who teaches at an elementary school. Her mother had reportedly taken out a loan to send her to the US to study.