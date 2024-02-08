Nikki Haley said India does not trust Americans to lead

India thinks America is weak; remains aligned with Russia: Haley

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:02 pm Feb 08, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Aspiring Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that India wants to be a partner with the United States (US), but it does not trust Americans to lead. During an interview with Fox Business News, Haley said that India currently perceives the US as weak and it has strategically stayed close with Russia. "I have talked with (Narendra) Modi. India wants to be a partner with us. They don't want to be a partner with Russia," she said.

Next Article

'Smart' India

Haley highlights India's smart approach, military equipment

Speaking about New Delhi's ties with Moscow, the 51-year-old said that India remained close to Russia because they get a lot of their military equipment from them. "The problem is, India doesn't trust us to win. They don't trust us to lead. They see right now that we're weak. India has always played it smart," the former South Carolina governor added.

China's economy

Haley makes big claims on China's economic situation

Haley emphasized the need for the US to strengthen its alliances while noting that India has initiated a billion-dollar stimulus to reduce its reliance on China. She also alleged that Beijing isn't doing well financially and is preparing for a war with Washington. "You see, their (Chinese) government has become more controlling. They have been preparing for war with us for years. That's their mistake," added Haley.

Nikki Haley

Haley, sole contender against Trump in Republican presidential race

Haley is the sole contender against former US President Donald Trump for the ticket for the Republican party nominee in the upcoming US presidential election. The former governor of South Carolina has launched a spirited offensive against Trump and his potential Democratic rival, current President Joe Biden, labeling them "grumpy old men."