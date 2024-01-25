Context

Why does this story matter?

The Modi-led government is looking at a third term after winning the last two general elections in 2014 and 2019. The party has launched this campaign, highlighting the various promises it has kept for "crores of Indians." On Monday, PM Modi opened a long-promised Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, fulfilling one of the longest-standing pledges to Hindus, who make up around 80% of India's population.

Poll plank

Campaign highlights government schemes and PM Modi's achievements

The election campaign song highlights various government initiatives implemented, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Har Ghar Nal Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The song also says that India's condition was deplorable before the people elected NaMo (PM Modi) as prime minister. According to the BJP, the theme of this new campaign complements the ongoing national fervor building in consonance with the "Modi Ki Guarantee," mass movement.

Twitter Post

Watch BJP's campaign song here

Voter connect

PM Modi addresses young voters at First Time Voters Conclave

During the campaign launch at the First Time Voters Conclave—NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan—PM Modi also virtually connected with young voters and stressed the importance of a "full majority government." He said that India's glory shines brightly on the global stage due to the strength and resilience of its people. He also encouraged young voters to join the "MY Bharat" organization and share their opinions and suggestions through the NaMo app for the upcoming election.

10 years of Modi government

PM Modi highlights changes in India

Furthermore, PM Modi discussed the bleak conditions in India 10-12 years ago that left young people with an uncertain future. He claimed that circumstances have improved since 2014, when the BJP came to power, with India now exploring possibilities that the previous generation had lost hope in. He mentioned examples such as the removal of Article 370, GST implementation, reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies, and ending the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

2024 elections

India heads to polls in the coming months

India—the world's largest democracy—will soon head to the polls, though the date has yet to be announced. Political analysts suggest that recent events like the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, the BJP's victory in three assembly elections in 2023, and the strengthening of the Indian stock market have worked in Modi's favor. Moreover, divisions in the opposition alliance have further solidified his position, as the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab have decided to contest alone.