Ram Lalla idol to be moved to Ram Mandir tonight

India

By Riya Baibhawi 01:55 pm Jan 21, 2024

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22

With just one day left for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, its premises have been beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. The much-vaunted Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to take place from 12:15-12:45pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event, joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Ram Lalla idol will be moved to the new temple after the Shayan Aarti at 8:00pm on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

Ram Mandir is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple, constructed at an estimated cost of a whopping Rs. 18,000, is 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Meanwhile, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol—made of black stone from Karnataka—portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child holding a golden bow and arrow.

PM Modi visits Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple

PM Modi touring various temples throughout India

Ahead of the event, PM Modi is touring various temples. He visited the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi for a darshan and puja ceremony earlier on Sunday. It was in Dhanushkodi that Lord Rama vowed to defeat Ravana. The PM also explored Arichal Munai—believed to be the site where 'Ram Setu' was constructed. Meanwhile, back in Ayodhya, the Ram Janambhoomi Trust is planning to take strict action against those who leaked photographs of the Ram Lalla idol with its eyes uncovered.

Over 7,000 invitees including celebrities and industrialists

Over 7,000 guests have been invited to the inauguration, including cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Families of martyred karsevaks will also mark attendance at the ceremony. The festivities leading up to the consecration ceremony started on January 16. PM Modi is scheduled to spend five hours in Ayodhya on Monday. Besides the inaugration of Ram Mandir, the PM will also engage in several public activites.

