JD(U) MP's remarks on Ram Mandir inauguration invitation trigger controversy

1/6

Politics 3 min read

JD(U) MP's remarks on Ram Mandir inauguration invitation trigger controversy

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:21 pm Jan 06, 202403:21 pm

JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar passes controversial remarks on Ram Mandir inauguration invites

Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar on Friday sparked controversy by questioning the invitations extended to various political figures and guests to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. "Is it someone's son's wedding or father's funeral that they are inviting? We did not receive an invitation that doesn't mean that will not go," he said. Also taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Kumar said those "visiting Ayodhya without Sita" won't be "blessed in 2024."

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Modi will be taking center stage at the unveiling of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The temple complex will be opened to the public at a later date. Hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the event is set to draw 8,000 attendees, including celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mukesh Ambani. However, the invitations to the inauguration event have triggered a political row after several politicians felt they were left out.

3/6

Kumar says Ayodhya belongs to everyone

Speaking to ANI at a program in Bihar's Nalanda, the JDU leader stated that Ayodhya "belongs to everyone" and "no one can take it over." He added that Lord Ram's worship will not end in one day, and whoever is sending invites for the inauguration event is a "fool." On Wednesday, National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad courted a similar controversy by saying that "Lord Ram used to eat meat."

4/6

Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest responds to Kumar's remarks

Responding to Kumar's remark, the temple trust's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj, said that the "invites are the letters of honor." "A fool will always speak like one. Invites are letters of honor indicating that someone is being invited to the grand ceremony." "We send invites for the smallest of the works that are done. A fool who has no knowledge will always use such language. He should keep his foolishness to himself," he added.

5/6

You can watch Das's reaction here

6/6

Sanjay Raut's BJP 'kidnapped Lord Ram' comments over inauguration invites

Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "kidnapping Lord Ram" amid the dispute over invitations to Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony. "There is a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. It seems like they have kidnapped Lord Ram," the Maharashtra politician said. Furthermore, Raut claimed that his party wasn't invited, and they weren't waiting for an invitation.