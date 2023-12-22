INDIA bloc's nationwide protest against opposition MP suspensions today

12:08 pm Dec 22, 2023

INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest today against suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament

Following the suspension of nearly 150 opposition MPs from the Parliament, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have launched a protest against the same on Friday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, and other members of the opposition bloc are also scheduled to address the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Moreover, a nationwide protest at all district headquarters will also be held on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

A whopping 146 opposition MPs have been suspended during the Parliament Winter Session over alleged "unruly conduct." The suspension came as they protested against the recent Parliament security lapse and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the issue. On December 13, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha well from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters emitting smoke. Simultaneously, two other agitators staged a similar protest outside the Parliament complex before being apprehended.

Protest will happen everywhere on Friday: Tharoor

Ahead of Friday's nationwide demonstration, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that it is "appropriate" to protest, and leaders of the INDIA bloc will be at Jantar Mantar. "Protest will happen everywhere...in all the states because we want to show the public that if they'd run Parliament like this and won't listen to the opposition then they are ruining the democracy," he added.

Watch: INDIA leaders at Jantar Mantar

Parliamentary democracy in India coming to deathbed: Tagore

On the other hand, Congress MP Manickam Tagore claimed the country's Parliamentary democracy was "coming to a deathbed," targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. "For that, they have suspended 146 of the MPs across the INDIA alliance parties," Tagore told ANI. "To save the Parliament of India and democracy, symbolic protest by the INDIA alliance is being organized," the Congress leader added.

Here's what Tagore said on INDIA protest, BJP government

INDIA bloc's recent meeting in New Delhi

The protests come days after the INDIA bloc held its fourth meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Reportedly, its leaders also proposed Congress chief Kharge's name as INDIA's prime ministerial face for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed Kharge's name during the meeting, while her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal seconded it. Furthermore, crucial seat-sharing agreements between the INDIA bloc allies were also discussed during the meeting.