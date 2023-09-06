Udhayanidhi, Priyank Kharge booked for outraging religious sentiments

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 06, 2023 | 03:23 pm 3 min read

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Priyank Kharge have been booked for hurting religious sentiments in Sanatan Dharma row

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly speaking against Sanatan Dharma. The FIR was filed following complaints from lawyers in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that their comments hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Notably, Udayanidhi criticized Sanatan Dharma at an event, allegedly comparing it to diseases, and called for its eradication. Kharge supported his remark, stating that any religion that promotes inequality and indignity is not a religion.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatan Dharma to sicknesses like dengue, malaria, COVID-19, etc., saying it should not only be opposed, but eradicated. While Udhayanidhi said he was referring to the caste system, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindu organizations condemned him. Later, Priyank allegedly came to his defense. However, the remarks have left the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), of which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a member, open to BJP attack.

Legal consequences

Both leaders were booked under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly "promoting enmity between different religious groups" and "deliberately and maliciously outraging religious feelings." The complaint was filed by lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi, who claimed that Udayanidhi's comments had hurt their feelings. Replying to the FIR on Wednesday, Priyank said that the statements were not made against any religion and that he stands by them.

BJP urged Congress to condemn remarks

Udhayanidhi's remarks on Saturday sparked political reactions, with the BJP insisting that the Congress condemn the remarks. Priyank came out in support of Udhayanidhi's remark, saying that any religion that does not promote equality and dignity is not a religion. Meanwhile, the complainants cited media reports, saying, "By reading this indecent language, the religious sentiments of the applicants have been deeply hurt." Now, the impact of the case on the political careers of both leaders remains to be seen.

Eminent citizens urge CJI to act against Udhayanidhi

On Tuesday, a group of 262 prominent persons, including retired judges and bureaucrats, wrote to Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud, urging him to take suo moto cognizance of Udhayanidhi's controversial statements. The letter claimed that the DMK leader's remarks amount to hate speech and strike at the core of India's secular Constitution, adding that they could incite communal violence. The signatories include former Delhi High Court Judge SN Dhingra and former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal, among others.

