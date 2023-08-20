RaGa attacks Modi, claims China took away land in Ladakh

Politics

RaGa attacks Modi, claims China took away land in Ladakh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 20, 2023 | 12:52 pm 3 min read

Modi claimed China took no land in Ladakh but ask locals: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again on Sunday, alleging the latter's claims that China did not take away even an inch of land in Ladakh were not true, said reports. Furthermore, Gandhi also claimed that the locals in the region said that the Chinese army had entered the area and taken their grazing land away.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi arrived in Ladakh on Saturday ahead of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) polls next month. Notably, China and India have been embroiled in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh over the last three years after a violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. Ties between both countries deteriorated further following the Galwan clash.

Here's what Gandhi said on Ladakh

Addressing the media, Gandhi claimed, "Here (Ladakh), the concern is, of course, China has taken away the land." "People have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away, but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Gandhi flags complaints of Ladakh's people

While claiming the people in Ladakh have several complaints, Gandhi added, "They (locals) are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation, and there is a problem of unemployment." "People are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy, but the state must be run by the voice of people," he asserted.

You can watch Gandhi's media address here

RaGa pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi paid tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The senior Congress leader also took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a heartfelt note in Hindi, saying, "Dad, the dreams you had for India shimmer through these priceless memories in your eyes."

Check out RaGa's post on X

Details on Gandhi's current visit to Ladakh

It is worth noting that Gandhi is currently on a visit to Ladakh and is reportedly set to visit Kargil on Monday or Tuesday. He reached Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit but decided to extend his stay in the region by four more days to cover Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, and Kargil district, Congress spokesperson Tsering Namgyal said, as per Hindustan Times.

Share this timeline