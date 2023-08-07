NYT report leaves Congress, BJP up in arms

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 07, 2023 | 07:22 pm 3 min read

The NYT published a report claiming to have uncovered a global nexus of propaganda funded by the Chinese government

The leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused the opposition Congress of colluding with China after The New York Times (NYT) published a report claiming to have uncovered a global nexus of propaganda funded by the Chinese government. The report hinges on American tech millionaire and socialist benefactor Neville Roy Singham collaborating with the Chinese government.

Why does this story matter?

Although border tensions between India and China have been persisting for decades, bilateral relations nosedived after 2020, when forces from both sides clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. China is accused of being an authoritarian nation and plotting India's downfall by promoting secessionist forces. However, China claims the perception is built by Western media amid a race for geopolitical dominance.

What's in the report?

The report claimed that Singham paid hundreds of millions of dollars to non-profit organizations globally that "mix progressive advocacy with Chinese government talking points." It stated that Singham's network also financed NewsClick in India and that authorities raided a news organization tied to him, accusing it of having links to the Chinese government. However, "no proof" was offered for the same.

Chinese government funds Singham's network: Report

Further, the report said Singham (69) sits in Shanghai, where one of the shows produced by his network is partly funded by what it calls "the city's propaganda department." Two other outlets in his network are working with a Chinese university to "spread China's voice to the world." Singham also joined a Chinese Communist Party workshop about promoting the party globally, it said.

India knew long before NYT: Anurag Thakur

Reacting to the report, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) titled, "Congress, China, and NewsClick are part of the same umbilical cord." He said, "Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda."

Report exposed 'tukde tukde gang': Nishikant Dubey

Meanwhile, the Congress was jubilant on Monday as its leader Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership was restored. However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey played spoilsport for the grand old party, saying that the NYT report has exposed the "tukde tukde gang". He accused the Congress of receiving money from China to oppose the BJP-led government and named party stalwarts such as Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala.

Congress paid by China: Dubey

Dubey said, "Between 2005 and 2014, whenever there was a crisis, the Congress had received money from China. In 2008, they had invited both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In 2016, they were talking to the Chinese during the Doklam crisis."

Social media users call NTY 'neo-McCarthyite propaganda outlet'

However, several social media users questioned the credibility of the NYT as a publication that justified the US invading Iraq on the pretext of weapons of mass destruction. They called the NYT a US propaganda mouthpiece and defended Singham, saying that he supports anti-war organizations.

Having office in China not crime: Social media users

