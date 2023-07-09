Politics

Congress's Digvijaya Singh booked for post on ex-RSS chief Golwalkar

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 09, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

The Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for an alleged controversial social media post about former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar, PTI reported. The case has been filed against Singh following a complaint by an Indore-based lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi, who claimed that the Congress leader's post hurt the religious sentiments of RSS members.

Case under various IPC sections filed against Singh

Following Joshi's complaint, an FIR was reportedly registered on Saturday night against Singh at Tukoganj Police Station in Indore. The case invoked Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the police told PTI.

Singh's post aimed to instigate Dalits, Muslims, Hindus: Complaint

Joshi said in his complaint that Singh had uploaded a controversial post on Facebook with Golwalkar's name and photo in order to instigate people by triggering violence among Dalits, backward castes, Muslims, and Hindus. According to the FIR, Singh's Facebook post about Golwalkar reportedly offended the sentiments of Sangh workers and the broader Hindu community.

'False and unwarranted': RSS issues statement reacted sharply

A local RSS official on Saturday issued a statement to the media condemning Singh's post about Golwalkar as "false and unwarranted," allegedly aimed at tarnishing the organization's image. Singh on Saturday posted on Facebook a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments allegedly quoted from the former RSS head, known as Guruji among his admirers. He shared a similar post on Twitter, too.

Singh's post attributed 'controversial' remarks to Golwalkar

According to reports, Singh's post quoted Golwalkar as allegedly saying that he would prefer to live under British rule than have equal rights granted to Dalits, the backward, and Muslims. The post attributed other "controversial" remarks to him. Following the post, Sunil Ambekar, the head of the RSS's media department, accused the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of using a "fake" and "photoshopped" image.

Check Singh's controversial Twitter post here

