Indore, judged as the cleanest city by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for four straight years, garnered attention for poor reasons when videos of civic officials dumping elderly homeless at the city's outskirts surfaced on Friday. The clips showed destitute people, presumably picked from within the Madhya Pradesh city, being treated inhumanely. After outrage, action was taken against officials. Here's what happened.

Clips Elderly, along with their belongings, were left on road

Multiple videos found their way on social media yesterday. In at least two clips, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials were seen dumping the elderly at Kishpra, which falls outside the city's limits. The officials also threw whatever little items the poor had on the road. In another video, locals were seen opposing the move. The fact that their actions were filmed left officials unnerved.

Twitter Post Here is a video from the spot

Beggars homeless dumped away from cleanest city #Indore by municipal corporation employees as they looked like a blot on beautiful face of city. But this action proved blot on face of govt. #chiefminister @ChouhanShivraj took strong action bt damage had been done to his govt. pic.twitter.com/N1a6tVFcpp — Ranjan Srivastava (@ranjan_Bpl) January 29, 2021

Opposition After locals objected, civic officials took them away

It was only after the locals protested that the civic officials put the elderly on the same yellow truck, that was used for transporting them. One clip showed locals helping a woman, who could barely sit straight, get on the truck. The vehicle reportedly belonged to the encroachment removal department. After lugging the poor back on the vehicle, the officials left.

Twitter Post Watch: Locals spoke against the barbaric act

In India's cleanest city team of Indore Municipal Corporation dumped aged destitutes on outskirts, later when villagers opposed lugged them back on truck, 2 officials suspended one transferred @ndtv @soniandtv @Suparna_Singh @manishndtv @vinodkapri @rohini_sgh @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/mLAWc0Pdcd — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 29, 2021

Reaction Civic officials working on BJP's ideology, claimed Congress spokesperson

Subsequently targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja opined civic officials were merely following the saffron party's path. "Now what should the poor officials do... they are working according to the ideology of the BJP? As the BJP left many elderly leaders... like Advaniji, Joshiji, Yashwant Sinha, (sic)" Saluja wrote on Twitter. Congress's Jitu Patwari also condemned the incident.

Twitter Post 'Maa Ahilya's city has been shamed'

Action Chouhan said he won't ever tolerate this behavior

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he won't tolerate the ill-treatment of the elderly. "Every elderly person should get love and respect. This is our culture and also humanity," he wrote. In fact, IMC Deputy Superintendent Pratap Solanki, who was tasked with shifting the elderly to government-run shelters, was suspended. Two supervisors were sacked as well.

Twitter Post District Collector asked to take care of the elderly: Chouhan

बुजुर्गों के प्रति अमानवीय व्यवहार किसी भी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा।



मेरे लिये नर सेवा ही नारायण सेवा है।



हर वृद्ध को आदर, प्रेम और सम्मान मिलना चाहिए; यही हमारी संस्कृति है और मानव धर्म भी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 29, 2021

Details Supervisors sacked for negligence: IMC Commissioner