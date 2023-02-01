Bengaluru

Bengaluru shocker: Man rapes, murders girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter; arrested

Feb 01, 2023

A Bengaluru man has been arrested for raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter

In a shocking incident that came to the fore in Bengaluru, Karnataka, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her mother's boyfriend on Tuesday, NDTV reported. The accused man (26) has been arrested by police and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), per The Indian Express.

'Accused raped, killed girl while her mother was at work'

The accused was an alcoholic who raped and killed the girl while her mother was at work, TIE reported, citing police officials. The report added that when the mother found her daughter unresponsive in the evening, she rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. When the woman confronted the accused, he hit her, prompting hospital authorities to call the police.

Accused was allegedly in relationship with victim's mother

According to NDTV, the incident was reported in the western part of Bengaluru, which comes under Kamakshipalya Police limits. The police claimed that the accused was in a relationship with the victim's mother, a garment factory worker, who had separated from her husband and was living alone with her daughter.

Accused booked under IPC sections 376 and 302 and POCSO

According to police, the accused has been arrested and a case has been filed against him while the victim's body has been sent for autopsy. Deputy Commissioner of Police CP (South) P Krishnakanth said the accused has been charged under sections 376 and 302 of the IPC and POSCO Act. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to raping and killing the girl, per TIE.

NCRB's 'improbable' claim in its 2021 report

The horrific minor rape and murder came months after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) claimed in its 'Crime in India-2021' report that "no rape incident of girls below 18 years has been reported in Karnataka. In 2020, NCRB made a similar claim, saying no cases of minor rapes were reported in the state. However, activists and government officials disagree, calling this highly improbable.