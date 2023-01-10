Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mother, son die after under-construction metro pillar collapses

Jan 10, 2023

The metro pillar collapse resulted in a pile-up of vehicles on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru

A three-year-old child and his mother died after an under-construction Namma Metro pillar collapsed on their two-wheeler passing through the stretch in Bengaluru's Nagavara on Tuesday morning. The mother-son duo succumbed to the injuries in a hospital while the kid's father and his twin sister received injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident resulted in a pile-up of vehicles on the Outer Ring Road.

A metro pillar which was under construction collapsed to kill a 28-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child at Nagavara, Bengaluru. The deceased were pillion riding on a bike driven by the woman’s husband. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/fc7LlaWpoL — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) January 10, 2023

Couple and kids were on a two-wheeler

Bengaluru City East Division's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bheemashankar Guled, said Namma Metro's pillar number 218 on the Hennur Road in Nagawara collapsed and hit the family of four passing by on a bike. The deceased woman, Tejaswini, and her son Vihan received grave injuries and were shifted to a private hospital, where they died. The injured father, Lohith, and his daughter are hospitalized.

Husband and wife were both wearing helmets

The police said although both Lohith and Tejaswini were wearing helmets, they couldn't be saved from the pillar weighing tons. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) hasn't yet released a statement regarding the incident. Last week, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted that BMRCL planned to open 40 kilometers of the metro line for the public in second phase, and hailed it as world-class infrastructure.

The accident caused a significant traffic congestion

Due to the construction Metro pillar fell down in ORR Near the HBR Layout traffic is congested at various junctions. Our traffic field officers were present and traffic will be clear very soon. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 10, 2023