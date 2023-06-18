India

Modi may negotiate first India-US planetary defense deal with Biden

Modi may negotiate first India-US planetary defense deal with Biden

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 18, 2023 | 12:52 pm 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi's US visit will focus on boosting space cooperation with US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly set to negotiate India's first deal on planetary defense with United States President Joe Biden during his first official US state visit. Both countries are likely to boost their partnership in areas like human space travel, planetary defense, and commercial space activities. The collaboration is expected to help India's Gangayaan mission and train human resources in space technology.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's state visit to the US is being hailed as one of the most significant diplomatic trips of 2023. It comes at a time when India has risen as a major economic and geopolitical force amid conflict between the US and China. So, India will try to cash on Modi's trip and boost its defense and space sectors through bilateral cooperation and joint initiatives.

India, US already committed to expand collaboration under ICET

Under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET), the two countries have already agreed to expand collaboration in human space travel, commercial space, and training programs, said the White House, per Hindustan Times. Modi's visit will likely boost all these areas. It is also expected that there will be greater collaboration on astronaut training, crew rescue, and other operations in human space travel.

Modi's US visit to boost India's Gaganyaan mission

The collaborations also reportedly involve advanced training for Indian astronauts at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Johnson Space Center, according to a White House brief from January. The initiative is anticipated to benefit India's Gaganyaan mission, which would launch three crew members to a 400km orbit for a three-day trip in 2025 to show the country's capability of human space travel.

NASA to coordinate first India-US planetary defense deal

The much-talked-about planetary defense deal, if finalized without any hassles, would be the first time India and the US will work together in the area. In 2016, NASA also established a planetary defense coordination office. It looks for and warns about near-Earth objects (NEOs) such as comets, asteroids, and potentially hazardous objects in order to "ensure global planetary defense efforts are coordinated and streamlined."

India to likely sign up for Artemis Accords

Meanwhile, India's potential involvement in the international exploration program called Artemis Accords is another topic of conversation between India and the US. To create a framework for civic cooperation and the peaceful use of the Moon, Mars, and other celestial objects, at least 25 nations are already part of it. According to PTI, NASA is certain that India would sign up for Artemis Accords.

Share this timeline