Wrestlers' protest: Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi over government's inaction

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 02, 2023, 11:33 am 1 min read

Read these charges and tell us: Priyanka Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned PM Narendra Modi on Friday on the Centre's inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers. Taking to Twitter, Vadra shared a news article documenting the details mentioned in the FIRs against Singh and questioned Modi as to why no action has been taken.

