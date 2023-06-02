India
Wrestlers' protest: Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi over government's inaction
Wrestlers' protest: Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi over government's inaction
Jun 02, 2023, 11:33 am 1 min read
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned PM Narendra Modi on Friday on the Centre's inaction against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers. Taking to Twitter, Vadra shared a news article documenting the details mentioned in the FIRs against Singh and questioned Modi as to why no action has been taken.
Here's Vadra's post
Share this timeline