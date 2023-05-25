India

World wants to know what India is thinking: PM Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 25, 2023, 10:46 am 2 min read

Addressing BJP workers at Delhi's Palam airport after returning from his three-nation visit, PM Narendra Modi said the world wants to know what India is thinking

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Delhi's Palam airport after returning from his three-nation visit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world wants to know what India is thinking. He said he is confident when discussing Indian culture because the people have formed a government with an absolute majority, adding that the people listening to him love India and not him.

PM Modi concluded his visit to Australia, Japan, and Papua New Guinea, including the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

He held a range of bilateral meetings with the nations' top dignitaries and represented India at multilateral events, such as the Forum on India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea was the first by an Indian prime minister.

We even care for our enemies: PM Modi

On India's vaccine diplomacy, he said, "The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies." Talking about the release of the classic Tamil text Thirukkural's translation into Tok Pisin—Papua New Guinea's official language—he said Tamil is the language of every Indian.

World seeing new India under PM Modi: EAM Jaishankar

World praises PM Modi's governance model: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders also welcomed PM Modi. Nadda said the world appreciates PM Modi's governance model. He added that United States (US) President Joe Biden asking for Modi's autograph and Papua New Guinea's PM touching his feet show how the world sees India under his leadership. He said Indians feel proud seeing PM Modi receive such a warm welcome.