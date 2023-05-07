Politics

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 07, 2023, 01:39 pm 2 min read

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls

With the Karnataka Assembly elections just a few days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again held a roadshow in Bengaluru. According to reports, PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roadshow on Sunday, which began at 10:00am and concluded at around 11:30am, covered a 10km stretch from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road to the city's Trinity Circle.

Why does this story matter?

The Sunday roadshow marked Modi's second in two days in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the saffron brigade had announced a mega eight-hour roadshow. However, they decided to split it into two, a 26km rally on Saturday and a 10km one on Sunday.

The decision was made while considering the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and also to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

Video of Modi's roadshow on Sunday

Top BJP leaders joined Modi's roadshow

On Sunday, the prime minister was also accompanied in his specially-designed vehicle by Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. After his roadshow ended in the southern part of the city at Trinity Circle, Modi claimed that he would cherish the affection shown by the people of Bengaluru for his entire life.

Details on Modi's Bengaluru rally on Saturday

On Saturday, people reportedly gathered in big numbers to get a glimpse of PM Modi, who held an approximately 26km-long roadshow in the city and covered as many as 13 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals from the roadshow showed people lined up on both sides of the roads and showering flower petals on Modi, who was seen enthusiastically greeting the public.

PM's reaction after 1st roadshow

While sharing some glimpses from Saturday's roadshow in the poll-bound Karnataka's capital, Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru!" "I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life," added the BJP leader.

Karnataka set to witness polls on May 10

Modi's roadshows are consequential for the BJP, which is gearing up to retain power in Karnataka. It will witness a single-phase Assembly poll on Wednesday for all 224 Assembly seats, while the votes will be counted on Saturday. With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls just a year away, all eyes are on Karnataka, as it plays a major role in South Indian politics.