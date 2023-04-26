Politics

Saving face, AAP urges L-G to take Kejriwal's renovated bungalow

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 11:56 am

A report on Tuesday claimed that Kejriwal spent nearly Rs. 45 crore on the renovation of his bungalow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to exchange houses with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid a row over the latter's decision to renovate his official residence. On Tuesday, an exclusive report by Times Now Navbharat claimed that the AAP supremo spent nearly Rs. 45 crore on the "beautification" of his bungalow.

L-G sir, you take the palace: Kakkar

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kakkar wrote in Hindi, "Lt Governor sir, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) media is saying that Kejriwal ji has built a palace worth Rs. 45 crore for himself." "You take this palace and give your poor house to Kejriwal so that a debate on public issues can take place," she added.

Check out the Twitter post by Kakkar

Congress reminds Kejriwal of his 2013 'vows'

After the purported revelation, the Congress also criticized Kejriwal, with former MP Ajay Maken reminding him that in 2013, he promised not to use a car with a red light, additional security, and an official bungalow. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the people of the national capital were "shocked" as Kejriwal used their money for his home renovation during the COVID-19 phase.

Here's how Maken reminded Kejriwal of his promises

AAP defends Kejriwal's renovation decision, attacks PM Modi

Defending Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the bungalow is a government-allotted residence and not Kejriwal's individual home. He added that the amount "should be compared with similar works elsewhere." "PM Narendra Modi's house is being reconstructed and the estimated cost of the project is Rs. 500 crore. The PM has spent Rs. 8,400 crore on buying a new airplane," Chadha said.

Kejriwal spent Rs. 11.3 crore on interior decoration: Report

The report called "Operation Sheesh Mahal" claimed that Rs. 44.78 crore of taxpayer funds were utilized to refurbish the house between 2020 and 2022. The AAP chief allegedly spent Rs. 11.3 crore on interior decoration, Rs. 2.58 crore on electrical fittings, Rs. 2.85 crore on fire fighting systems, Rs. 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs. 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

Marble was imported from Vietnam for flooring: Report

The report further claimed that the marble used in the renovation of the bungalow was imported from Vietnam. It was "Dior Pearl Marble," a superior quality marble. The total cost of stone and marble flooring came to Rs. 6 crore. Moreover, 23 curtains worth Rs. 97 lakh and six almirahs worth Rs. 40 lakh were also added to the bungalow.