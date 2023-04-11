Politics

Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa quits electoral politics weeks before polls

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 11, 2023, 06:09 pm 2 min read

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday quit electoral politics less than a month before the Assembly elections in Karnataka

In an unexpected move, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa resigned from electoral politics on Tuesday, less than a month before Karnataka Assembly elections. In a letter to party president JP Nadda, he reminisced on his 40-year association with the BJP, saying, "I went from a booth in-charge to state party chief. I also had the honor of becoming deputy chief minister."

The decision is seen as a preemptive move by Eshwarappa after he signaled last month that he may not be nominated for the Karnataka elections.

The BJP has delayed declaring its nominees in an apparent attempt to analyze the slate of candidates fielded by opposition parties and make decisions accordingly.

Reportedly, the party has held a slew of meetings to finalize candidates.

Eshwarappa turns 75 in June, BJP's unofficial age bar

Without going into detail, Eshwarappa stated that he took the decision based on his own will. Notably, the politician turns 75 in June, which is the BJP's unofficial age bar for its leaders to contest elections and hold official posts. There have, however, been exceptions.

Eshwarappa recently caused controversy with his 'is Allah deaf' remark

Eshwarappa is also known for repeatedly causing controversies with his provocative remarks. Last month, he said, "This (Azaan) is a headache for me, wherever I go I have the same problem. Does Allah hear prayers only if one screams on a microphone? Is Allah deaf? I have no doubt there will be an end to this soon as there is a Supreme Court judgment."

Contractor ended life after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission

Last year, Eshwarappa was forced to resign as Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after Belgavi-based contractor Santosh Patil committed suicide in a hotel in Udupi. Patil alleged Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on a contract. Before taking the extreme step, he allegedly sent a message to his friends blaming Eshwarappa. However, the police gave Eshwarappa a clean chit in the case.

Infight over poll ticket for Eshwarappa's son

Reportedly, while Eshwarappa wrote to Nadda not to consider nominating him, he has been demanding a ticket for his son KE Kanthesh for his Shivamogga seat, which has been challenged by other leaders within the party. Just days ago, BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath criticized the politician for seeking a ticket for his son rather than for those who helped him build the party.