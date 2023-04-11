Politics

TMC's Luizinho Faleiro resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Apr 11, 2023

Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC in September 2021 (Photo credit: Twitter/@luizinhofaleiro)

Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (TMC) Luizinho Faleiro resigned from his position on Tuesday, a day after the party lost its national status. The former Goa chief minister submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Notably, Faleiro joined the TMC in September 2021 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed from West Bengal in November of the same year.

Faleiro was asked to resign by the party

Sources told The Hindu that the TMC was not pleased with Faleiro's performance and asked him to resign from Rajya Sabha. Faleiro was welcomed to the party just before the Goa Legislative elections in February 2022. However, even with Faleiro's name, the party only managed to secure about 5.2% of votes, and the loss of its national status can be attributed to that.