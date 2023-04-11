Politics

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's post-disqualification 'show of strength' with rally, roadshow

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's post-disqualification 'show of strength' with rally, roadshow

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 11, 2023, 12:52 pm 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Wayanad in a first show of strength after parliament disqualification

Rahul Gandhi will reportedly visit Wayanad, Kerala, on Tuesday with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They will hold a rally and roadshow, which is expected to witness the participation of thousands of people from various parts of the constituency. Notably, this will be Gandhi's first "show of strength" in his former constituency since being disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress's Wayanad event comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress go on the offensive against each other in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Furthermore, while announcing the dates for by-elections in various states last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stated it was not in a rush to announce a by-poll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Several Congress heavyweights, opposition leaders to join Gandhi

Several party heavyweights, including Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Tariq Anwar, will reportedly attend the events in Wayanad on Tuesday. Some members and local leaders of the Kerala Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front are also expected to participate. Around one lakh people are likely to attend the meeting. Reportedly, a letter written by Gandhi would also be distributed among voters throughout Wayanad.

Congress workers to hold national flags instead of party flags

During their visit, the Gandhi siblings are scheduled to hold a roadshow and a conference in the Kerala town of Kalpetta at 3:00pm. Congress leader T Siddique said Gandhi's event would be a "show of strength" against his Lok Sabha disqualification, which triggered protests in Wayanad, per HT. Instead of the party flags, the Congress will hold the national flag, he said.

'It's a fight to revive country's democratic traditions': Congress leader

"It is a fight to revive the democratic traditions of the country. The Wayanad event will add to the momentum building up in the country. Workers will pledge their support to Rahul Gandhi. It will be a grand event," Siddique said.

Wayanad witnessed protests after Gandhi's disqualification

Reportedly, large protests erupted soon after Gandhi's disqualification in Gandhi's former constituency of Wayanad, which he won with over four lakh votes in 2019. Angry Congress workers flocked to the streets, blocked highways, and chanted anti-central Government and PM Modi slogans. They also laid siege to central government offices, prompting police to beef up security at BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices.

Gandhi faced disqualification in 2019 defamation case

Gandhi lost his MP status after a Surat court last month convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case involving statements against the Modi surname. During a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, before the 2019 elections, Gandhi asked, "How come all the thieves have the common surname, Modi?" On March 24, he was disqualified as an MP in compliance with a 2013 Supreme Court judgment.