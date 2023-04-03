India

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 03, 2023, 04:23 pm 1 min read

A Delhi court has extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody by 14 days

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia until April 17 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The AAP leader's CBI remand expired on Monday, after which the agency sought his custody again, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI is looking into the corruption aspect of the Delhi liquor policy case, while the Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle in it.

The agencies allege that Sisodia formulated a rigged liquor policy to favor a southern liquor cartel in exchange for Rs. 100 crore.

However, the AAP labeled the investigation a political vendetta by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).