India

Jailed Manish Sisodia under CCTV surveillance, surrounded by dreaded criminals

Jailed Manish Sisodia under CCTV surveillance, surrounded by dreaded criminals

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 07, 2023, 07:17 pm 3 min read

Manish Sisodia has been kept under CCTV surveillance in Tihar Jail and is surrounded by dreaded criminals in the same ward

Tough days are likely ahead for former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail. He has been kept under CCTV surveillance in a cell that is surrounded by dreaded criminals, per ANI. Sisodia—arrested in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case—is currently in a senior citizen cell, which he will share with another prisoner in the coming days.

Sisodia to share cell with another prisoner

According to officials, Sisodia is lodged at Tihar Jail No. 1's Ward Number 9, which has CCTV cameras installed. They stated that he would be sharing his cell with another prisoner in the near future. Several feared criminals are reportedly in the same ward. Interestingly, Sisodia is currently in judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

How was Sisodia's first night in jail?

Sisodia was taken to Tihar Jail on Monday afternoon, after which he underwent medical examinations, and the test reports were normal. He was later provided with a "Sparsh Kit," which included toothpaste, a toothbrush, soap, and other necessities. A jail official said that Sisodia was served chapati, rice, and aloo mattar at around 6:00-7:30 pm for dinner, as per the schedule.

Sisodia not required to wear uniform as per jail manual

Officials said that, according to the jail manual, Sisodia, who is an undertrial prisoner, can wear his personal clothes at his convenience, reported ANI. For the first night, however, he was provided with extra clothing from prison authorities. Reports earlier said Sisodia's family was likely to visit him on Tuesday and bring his personal clothing and items.

Sisodia's given spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, per court orders

Sisodia was permitted to take medications prescribed during his MLC by Central Bureau of Investigation officers. He was allowed to have a pair of spectacles, a diary, a pen, and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita with him throughout his judicial custody, per court orders. The court asked the jail supervisor to consider lodging Sisodia in the meditation cell, based on his lawyer's request.

What is liquor case about?

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after eight hours of questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI has alleged that under the policy—which Sisodia was instrumental in proposing and formulating—the AAP had extended undue favors to liquor traders in lieu of kickbacks, which the party used for election campaigning.

Hearing on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

Sisodia, who resigned as Delhi's deputy CM post on February 28, petitioned the Supreme Court to have his arrest in the case overturned. The top court did not, however, interfere in the case, noting that Sisodia had appropriate legal options available at the Delhi High Court. Afterward, he filed a regular bail plea with Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, which will be heard on Friday.