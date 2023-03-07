India

Netizens trend #HinduPhobicSwiggy ahead of Holi; here's why

Netizens trend #HinduPhobicSwiggy ahead of Holi; here's why

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 07, 2023, 06:29 pm 4 min read

#HinduPhobicSwiggy trends on Twitter as Holi ad goes viral

Foodtech giant Swiggy has landed up in yet another controversy just ahead of Holi due to a billboard advertisement. The moment Swiggy put up the said billboard, it went viral on Twitter with users registering their protest using #HinduPhobicSwiggy as the hashtag. Here's what has been brewing up lately on Twitter just a day prior to Holi.

The billboard stresses not playing Holi with eggs

The billboard stresses that eggs are meant for consumption and not as objects to throw at people during the festivities of Holi. The advertisement reads, "Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart." Some Twitter users have expressed their displeasure with the billboard to the point where some have threatened to uninstall the food delivery app.

Yogi Devnath urged Swiggy to remove the ad

Yogi Devnath of Hindu Yuva Vahini entered the trend and urged Swiggy to apologize for the advertisement. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hey @swiggy it's not okay to give selective gyan on Hindu festivals. Your Holi reel & Billboard is creating a wrong perception about Holi. You must apologise and take steps to promote cultural inclusivity. #HinduPhobicSwiggy."

Read Yogi Devnath's tweet on #HinduPhobicSwiggy here

Hey @swiggy, it's not okay to give selective gyan on Hindu festivals. Your Holi reel & Billboard is creating a wrong perception about Holi. You must apologize and take steps to promote cultural inclusivity. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/5Wy7obS7BL — Yogi Devnath 🇮🇳 (@YogiDevnath2) March 7, 2023

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi too jumped on the bandwagon

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi too jumped on the bandwagon and demanded the food delivery app to remove their ad. She tweeted, "Hey @Swiggy why don't you give Similar gyan on Eid/Christmas? Afraid of Sar Tan Se Juda gang? Since you serve diverse communities, it's important for you to learn to respect all religions. Remove your Holi ads. #HinduPhobicSwiggy."

Check out Sadhvi Pragya's tweet on #HinduPhobicSwiggy here

Hey @Swiggy why don't you give Similar gyan on Eid/Christmas? Afraid of Sar Tan Se Juda gang? Since you serve diverse communities, it's important for you to learn to respect all religions. Remove your Holi ads. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/uV6m8jX3s1 — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) March 7, 2023

Vaishali Poddar, BJP Mahila Morcha accused Swiggy of defaming Holi

Vaishali Poddar, state secretary BJP Delhi, Mahila Morcha wrote, "- @Swiggy's advertisement defaming Holi is highly inappropriate and insensitive towards the Hindu community. The company should take responsibility for its mistake by removing the billboard, reel and apologize to the Hindus. #HinduPhobicSwiggy." Another user tweeted, "#HinduPhobicSwiggy is trying to defame our religious sentiments....So it can't be acceptable at all...It's a time to #boycottswiggy #boycottswiggy."

Check out Vaishali Poddar's tweet on #HinduPhobicSwiggy here

- @Swiggy's advertisement defaming Holi is highly inappropriate and insensitive towards the Hindu community. The company should take responsibility for its mistake by removing the billboard, reel and apologize to the Hindus. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/wuSegvzYoW — Vaishali Poddar (@PoddarVaishali) March 7, 2023

Some protested the absence of similar ads on non-Hindu festivals

One user expressed his displeasure by tweeting, "The recent Billboard advertisement of @Swiggy is a clear attempt to defame Holi & create a negative perception among people. The lack of similar Ads for non-Hindu festivals shows a clear bias. Show some sensitivity and Apologize to Hindu community. #HinduPhobicSwiggy." Another user tweeted, "Uninstalled @swiggy and @SwiggyInstamart as they are #HinduPhobicSwiggy and only tagrets Hindu festivals."

Amid the backlash, some Twitter users lent support to Swiggy

While some Twitter users were incensed by the recent Swiggy ad campaign, others lent their support and said this was a harmless campaign. A user wrote, "I'm genuinely curious. Is breaking eggs on someone's head a part of Holi? In the ad, Swiggy seems to be asking people not to smash eggs on someone's head for Holi. How is it bad?"

A Twitter user tweets in support of Swiggy's advertisement

I'm genuinely curious. Is breaking eggs on someone's head part of Holi?



In the ad, Swiggy seems to be asking people not to smash eggs on someone's head for Holi. How is it bad? https://t.co/5snHBDrdjR — Raghavendra HS (@hsraghav) March 7, 2023

Indian advertisers' tryst with right wing's ire

Last year, Fab India was compelled to give clarifications after its 'Jashnn-e-Riwaz' ad campaign for a clothing line launched around Diwali. Similarly, Dabur had to withdraw an advertisement for Fem featuring a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth. Prior to that, Surf Excel faced a massive boycott campaign after its 2019 Holi ad depicted a Hindu-Muslim pair of kids promoting communal harmony.

Swiggy's ad didn't emerge out of nowhere

It is not that Swiggy's advertisement featuring eggs has emerged out of the blue. We often see reports of people flinging eggs, balloons filled with dirty water, or harmful colors ahead of Holi. There have been reports of men specifically targeting women with balloons filled with semen. One has to be living under a rock to blatantly deny reports of such uncouth behavior.