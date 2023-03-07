India

Liquor policy: ED arrests businessman Arun Pillai; Sisodia's questioning likely

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 07, 2023, 03:50 pm

Enforcement Directorate has arrested businessman Arun Pillai and is expected to question Manish Sisodia in jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai in connection to the Delhi liquor policy scam case. He allegedly represented a "south group" in meetings with other accused persons in the liquor trade deal. The probe agency is also expected to question former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail regarding the case on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times.

Why does this story matter?

Since 2022, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been investigating the alleged liquor policy scam.

Many arrests have been made as a result of their probe. Previously, a former aide of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha and an Andhra Pradesh MP's son were also arrested.

Pillai's detention comes a day after Sisodia was sent to judicial custody.

Pillai arrested under PMLA criminal sections

According to Hindustan Times, Pillai was arrested on Monday evening under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after hours of questioning. Reportedly, he will be presented before a local court by the ED to seek his custody for further interrogation. Notably, Pillai allegedly represented the "south group" in meetings with other accused when the controversial liquor policy was formulated.

What does ED chargesheet say about Pillai's role?

Earlier, the ED chargesheet said Pillai, in his November 2022 statement, revealed that "there was a deal" between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "In exchange for Rs. 100cr kickbacks, Kavitha got access to the Delhi liquor business, specifically stakes in Indospirit (L1 bidder). Pillai was allegedly representing Kavitha and...became a partner on her behalf," it added.

Sisodia likely face ED questioning in Tihar jail

The ED will also likely question Sisodia inside Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday as part of its money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy scam case. Officials said the ED team would arrive at Tihar jail around Tuesday afternoon to record Sisodia's testimony under the PMLA provisions. Arrested on February 26 by the CBI, Sisodia is currently in judicial custody until March 20.

More on Delhi liquor policy case

The investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam began after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in July 2022, called for a CBI probe into the matter over certain discrepancies. This was one of the many issues that escalated the spat between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP in Delhi, as the Kejriwal-led party alleged it was being targeted by the Centre.

Know about now-scrapped liquor policy

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 went into effect in November 2021, purportedly forcing government establishments to exit the liquor market. Reportedly, the Excise Department awarded 849 retail liquor licenses to private firms through open bidding. However, opposition parties, including the BJP, accused the government of corruption and condemned the policy. Subsequently, the liquor policy was officially repealed by the Delhi government in July 2022.