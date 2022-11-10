Entertainment

Jacqueline's bail plea: Court questions ED, 'Why not arrest her?'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 10, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Earlier, the court granted the actor interim bail

A Delhi court on Thursday heard the bail plea of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. After the hearing, the court questioned the Enforcement Directorate why it hadn't arrested the actor yet. In the latest update, the court reserved the order on the bail plea for Friday. Dive in to know details about the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

The case holds political importance as the main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar made some serious extortion allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Chandrasekhar alleged that the party took money from him. To note, Fernandez has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet, which was filed by the ED on August 31. She was allegedly aware of the alleged conman's misdeeds.

Allegation ED alleged that she never cooperated during investigation

Fernandez was earlier granted interim bail in the case. On Thursday, the court heard the actor's regular bail plea. In its argument against granting her regular bail, the ED added that the Vikrant Rona actor never cooperated during the interrogations by the officers. It further stated that she only made confessions when she was confronted with evidence in the money laundering case.

Accusation Court accused ED of adopting 'pick-and-choose policy'

The ED, in its reply opposing the bail plea, alleged that Fernandez tried to flee the country, following which the ED issued a lookout notice for her last year. Hearing the probe agency's argument, the court questioned, "Why haven't you [ED] arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?"

Details What is the case and how is Fernandez involved?

Fernandez faces charges linked to the extortion case involving conman Chandrasekhar. She has been accused of receiving expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar, who extorted crores from celebrities and businesspersons. During the trials, she said that Chandrasekhar gave her gifts like luxury cars, Gucci and Chanel bags, Gucci outfits, Louis Vuitton shoes, and jewelry besides the arrangements for private jets and hotel stays.