Entertainment

'Salaam Venky': Makers of Kajol, Vishal Jethwa-starrer drop first look

'Salaam Venky': Makers of Kajol, Vishal Jethwa-starrer drop first look

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 10, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

The film will be released on December 9

Bollywood star Kajol on Thursday shared the first look poster of her upcoming film Salaam Venky co-starring Vishal Jethwa. Along with the poster, she also announced that the film's trailer will be released on November 14. The film is helmed by actor and director Revathy, who also shared the poster on her social media spaces. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Known for her directorial skills, Revathy has several acclaimed movies to add to her credits including the National Award-winning drama Mitr: My Friend. Her movies are known for delivering strong social messages through powerful female leads. And Kajol's acting skills need no introduction. So, their collaboration has huge expectations riding on it, taking all updates about the film to the headlines.

Observation What does the poster show?

Sharing the poster, Kajol wrote in Hindi, "A big celebration of a big life is about to begin. Salaam Venky Trailer out on November 14th!" "Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!" The poster shows her flashing a radiant smile in a bright red saree, while Jethwa can be seen being seated in a wheelchair.

Twitter Post Here's the poster

Details Meet the rest of the crew

Blive Production and RTake Studios have co-produced the film. According to media reports, Salaam Venky is based on a true story. The makers say that the film revolves around "an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile." Mithoon composed the film's music, while Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. Sameer Arora has penned the film's screenplay.

Updates Kajol is also gearing up for her OTT series debut

Kajol is set to make her OTT series debut with Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American show of the same name. In September, the Baazigar actor shared an introductory clip where she could be seen entering a courtroom. The show's tagline reads, "Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha (love, law, betrayal)." Its premiere date is yet to be announced.