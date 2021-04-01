Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has complained against state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala. In a five-page letter, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) Minister accused the CM of serious lapses and running the administration in an "authoritarian way." Eshwarappa has also accused Yediyurappa of making allocations worth Rs. 774 crore from the RDPR department bypassing him.

Letter What does the minister's letter say?

In a letter to the Governor on Wednesday, Eshwarappa said the CM's actions amount to "direct interference in the affairs of Ministers in-charge of Departments, in clear violation of Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the state administration." The minister termed such "interference" as "highly unfortunate" in his letter.

Favoritism Minister accuses Yediyurappa of 'favoritism'

Eshwarappa also accused Yediyurappa of favoring his kin. He alleged that a list of proposed civil works in the Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat was due for clearance as per the procedure. The CM allegedly sanctioned those plans in violation of the Panchayati Raj Act and Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977. The Zilla Panchayat's President is a close relative of the CM.

Quote 'I don't know where I stand as Minister-in-charge'

Eshwarappa wrote, "It is highly unfortunate that the Hon'ble Chief Minister knowingly issued such orders ignoring the Minister-in-charge of the department." "If this trend continues in the future, bypassing the Minister and violating the rules, I do not know where I stand as a Minister-in-charge of the Department," he said, adding that he had written to Yediyurappa about such actions, but to "no avail."

Other details Eshwarappa seeks Governor's intervention in matter

"I am forced to approach your kind self and bring it to your notice, these serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration..." Eshwarappa wrote to the Governor, asking him to intervene and advise Yediyurappa to adhere to rules and practices. A copy of the letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

Information Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa were once considered close

Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa both hail from the Shivamogga district. They were once considered close, however, their relationship soured over recent years after the CM, in his Cabinet expansion, inducted ministers who had defected from the former Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Reaction 'Karnataka's BJP government has become den of corruption: Congress