'Headache': Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa about Azaan; triggers controversy

Mar 13, 2023

Politics in Karnataka may heat up again after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former minister KS Eshwarappa made a controversial statement regarding Azaan, the Muslims community's call to prayers. Addressing a public meeting, he called Azaan a "headache" and asked "whether Allah is deaf" and needs loudspeakers. Eshwarappa also claimed that Azaan would be banned by the Supreme Court soon.

Why does this story matter?

Eshwarappa's remarks come as poll campaigning in Karnataka is in full gear ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Notably, Eshwarappa is no stranger to divisive statements.

Last year, he referred to Tipu Sultan of 18th-century Mysore as a "Muslim gunda."

As for the Azaan comments, Eshwarappa stated he was simply expressing how "a common man" felt about loudspeakers playing the Islamic call to prayer.

Karnataka BJP MLA Eshwarappa's controversial remarks

Eshwarappa's contentious comments came when he was addressing a public gathering and Azaan went out from a mosque nearby. "Wherever I go, this (Azaan) gives me a headache. No doubt this will end soon as there is an SC judgment. PM Modi asked us to respect all religions, but I must ask, can Allah hear only if you scream on the microphone?" he added.

All religions protected in India: Eshwarappa

"Hindu girls and women pray and chant in temples. We are also religious, but we do not use loudspeakers," he defended his comments. "India is the only country where all religions are protected," he added. Notably, the Muslim organizations of the state have demanded permission to use loudspeakers for morning Azaan during Ramzan starting from March 22.

Watch: MLA Eshwarappa addressing meeting where he gave controversial statement

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa makes controversial remarks during his speech in Mangaluru as Azaan plays in the background.

"This (Azaan) is a headache for me, does Allah hear prayers only if one screams on a microphone? is Allah deaf? This issue must be resolved soon" pic.twitter.com/Xlt3Up7pJp — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 13, 2023

Eshwarappa not new to controversies

Eshwarappa has previously been involved in a number of controversies as well. Last year, he referred to Mysore's ruler, Tipu Sultan, as a Muslim goon, sparking outrage. He was also forced to resign from his ministerial post last year due to the suicide of a contractor. In the suicide note, the contractor accused Eshwarappa of torturing him.

Karnataka HC dismissed plea seeking ban on Azaan on loudspeakers

In the Azaan debate, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition last year seeking a ban on loudspeakers. In 2005, the Supreme Court banned the use of loudspeakers between 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, except in cases of public emergencies. Later, in October 2005, the court said loudspeakers could be permitted to be used till midnight on festive occasions for 15 days a year.