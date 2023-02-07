India

Victoria Gowri sworn-in as Madras-HC judge, SC junks challenge petitions

While Victoria Gowri was taking the oath as an additional Madras HC judge, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging her appointment

Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri took the oath as an additional Madras High Court judge on Monday, shortly before the Supreme Court dismissed writ petitions challenging her appointment. Refusing to entertain them, a special SC bench said the challenge could be on the grounds of eligibility but not suitability. It said, "The courts shouldn't get into suitability, otherwise the whole process will become haywire."

The SC Collegium recommended Gowri's appointment to the Madras HC last month, triggering protests by a section of lawyers across Tamil Nadu.

The flashpoint was her former association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the national general secretary of its women's cell and allegations of hate speech against religious minorities.

The Centre is reportedly accused of clearing Gowri's appointment due to her allegiance.

Quit BJP three months before taking charge: Gowri

The SC bench—comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai—denied the pleas of directing the collegium to reconsider its recommendation of Gowri. It said there were several instances when an additional judge wasn't elevated as permanent if their performance was unsatisfactory. Formerly an assistant solicitor general in Madurai, Gowri earlier said she quit the BJP three months before taking over this post in September 2020.