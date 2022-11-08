Politics

Governors v/s state governments: Tussle brewing in three southern states

Governors v/s state governments: Tussle brewing in three southern states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 08, 2022, 07:01 pm 3 min read

The ruling parties in Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are now gathering support from other states and parties against their governors

The governments of three south Indian states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, are embroiled in a major tussle with their respective governors. They have accused the governors of acting like "puppets of the Centre" in the midst of disputes over key legislations. The ruling parties in these states are not only challenging the governors but also gathering support across other states, NDTV reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

The aforementioned states have recently witnessed a series of abrasive attacks and counterattacks between the political administration and the governors.

A number of protest marches and demonstrations have been planned against these governors, too.

Notably, the ruling parties are now questioning the constitutional provisions of the governor's post itself as a result of the growing backlash against the governors appointed by the BJP-ruled Centre.

Details DMK alleges Telangana governor 'poking nose' in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) slammed Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. It accused her of "poking her nose" in Tamil Nadu's politics. DMK mouthpiece Murasoli also replied to the Telangana governor's oblique claims that the ruling party founder Karunanidhi's family had Telugu origins. Notably, Soundararajan is already under criticism from Telangana's governing party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi—formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Information Politics is not governor's job: DMK

"Telangana Governor should not do politics in Tamil Nadu. This is not her job. Let her resign and do politics in Tamil Nadu," Murasoli said, responding to Soundararajan's claims. The DMK asked her to work within political and legal boundaries, as well as the honor of states. The party also chastised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for overstepping his limits and making contradictory statements.

Proposal Proposal seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Govenor Ravi

According to NDTV, the DMK had also moved a proposal urging all like-minded Members of Parliament (MPs) to support a resolution seeking to oust Governor Ravi. He was accused of "acting against the Constitution" by the DMK. Notably, the infighting was triggered amid a delay in the passing of about 20 bills in Tamil Nadu as they await a nod from the governor.

Tussle Questions raised in Telangana over recruitment in universities

Meanwhile, the Telangana government and Soundararajan are at odds over recruitment at state universities. Reportedly, she directed the state's Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, to propose a common recruiting board for all 15 state universities in compliance with University Grants Commission regulations. However, the TRS government earlier sent a bill to allow direct recruitment to teaching posts at these universities—barring medical universities—for Soundararaja's approval.

Information Bitterness between government, governor grows in Kerala too

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is also engaged in a contentious conflict with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The government claims the governor has been delaying important laws. In opposition to the governor's decision calling for the resignation of eight university vice-chancellors, the LDF organized a protest march on October 26. The CPI(M) had also demanded that the governor's post be eliminated.