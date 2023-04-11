Entertainment

'BBC' Modi documentary records good viewership even after ban: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023

'India: The Modi Question' is being watched by many Indians

The BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question has been in the headlines after the documentary was banned by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The documentary examines the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the notorious 2002 Gujarat riots. As per recently released reports, Indian viewers are still finding ways to watch the documentary via social media and other sources.

Latest findings and tax authorities' raid at 'BBC' offices

Parrot Analytics revealed the documentary was among the top 10 "global breakout" shows in the international market in the first week of March, reported Deadline. The Indian government tagged this documentary as "hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage." Following this ban, the income tax authorities raided the BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi. The documentary was screened at many private events in India, too.

