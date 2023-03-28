World

US says it's watching Rahul Gandhi's case after MP disqualification

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023, 10:43 am 1 min read

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last week

The United States (US) was watching the court case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday, according to PTI. Notably, Gandhi, who was an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last week after a Surat court sentenced him to two years in prison in a 2019 defamation case.

Respect for law cornerstone of democracy: Patel

Responding to a question regarding Gandhi's expulsion from Parliament at a media briefing, Patel said, "Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy." "We are watching Mr. Gandhi's case in Indian courts and we engage with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression," he added.

Gandhi asked to vacate government bungalow

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee reportedly asked Gandhi to vacate his government-allotted bungalow by April 22. The development comes days after Gandhi was found guilty of criminal defamation for his comments on PM Narendra Modi's surname. During an election campaign in 2019, Gandhi had said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?"