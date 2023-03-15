Politics

'No question of apology': Kharge tells BJP over Rahul's remarks

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023, 02:50 pm 1 min read

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said freedom of expression and speech are being weakened in India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there was no question of an apology over MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the United Kingdom (UK), reported PTI. Notably, Gandhi visited the UK earlier this month, where he claimed India's democracy was under threat and urged Western nations to intervene. His remarks drew widespread criticism, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from him.

Democracy is diminishing in India: Kharge

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the people demanding an apology must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "humiliating" Indians with his remarks abroad. "We were told by Modi that being born in India is a sin," Kharge said. "Democracy is diminishing here, freedom of expression and speech are being weakened... If this is not the process of ending democracy then what is?" he added.