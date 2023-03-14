Politics

BJP corners Congress on its 'How did Pulwama happen' remark

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Mar 14, 2023, 05:08 pm 3 min read

Rajasthan Congress in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday demanded inquiry into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Rajasthan Congress chief Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's divisive statement demanding an investigation into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack has raised a storm in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred," he said at a protest meeting against the BJP government. Following the statement, the BJP accused him of betraying India and the martyrs.

Why does this story matter?

With the Rajasthan Assembly elections nearing, the political crossfire has escalated.

Randhawa's remark following Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in the United Kingdom (UK) will lend weight to the BJP's allegations that the Congress is slandering India and disrespecting the military.

By weaponizing the Opposition's speculation about the BJP orchestrating the Pulwama attack to polarize public opinion, it will dent the latter's election bid.

Randhawa demands inquiry into Pulwama attack, BJP cries slander

He said, "Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred," and demanded an inquiry into the Pulwama attack. Reacting to it, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said, "I think that the statement of Randhawa reflects the character of the Congress. "The statements of the Congress leaders prove that they are against the country, against the army, against the martyrdom," he added.

Randhawa called for ending infighting and uniting to defeat Modi

Randhawa also called on his party members to end the infighting and unite to defeat PM Narendra Modi, as he said it was the only way to "save Hindustan" and "remove Adani and Ambani." The remark was directed at the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, which could hurt the Congress in the upcoming elections.

Our fight is not with Adani, but the BJP: Randhawa

He also said that their fight is not with Adani but directly with the BJP as it's selling the country. Randhawa made the statement during a protest in Jaipur against the BJP-led Centre's refusal to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research.

What did Rahul Gandhi say in his recent UK visit

In his speech at Cambridge University a week ago, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the democracy in India was under attack and numerous politicians, including himself, were being spied on. "The institutional framework which is required for a democracy... Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilization...are all getting constrained. We're facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he added.

What is the contention regarding Pulwama attack?

The Pulwama terror attack took place on February 14, 2019, less than two months before the general elections. A car bomb attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel at Lethapora, Pulwama resulted in 40 jawans getting martyred. The following Balakot airstrike on February 26 against an alleged terrorist training camp was used by the BJP to bolster its poll campaign.