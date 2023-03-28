World

Kim Jong-un calls for ramping up nuclear weapons program

Mar 28, 2023

Kim Jong-un called for increasing the production of weapons-grade nuclear material for expanding North Korea's nuclear arsenal

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has called for increased production of weapons-grade nuclear material to expand the country's nuclear arsenal, citing war preparedness for the future, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday. The remarks came after officials from the nuclear weapons institute briefed him on the upgrades to his country's nuclear program during an inspection.

Why does this story matter?

Kim's statements came ahead of the arrival of a United States (US) Navy carrier strike group in South Korea on Tuesday. He had earlier called for scaling up the country's nuclear arsenal.

His latest remarks are directed at the US and South Korea; Kim has warned the latter against conducting joint military exercises near its border, which have increased in the last five years.

New IT-based nuclear weapon management system tested

During his inspection, Kim examined new tactical nuclear weapons, technology for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles, and nuclear counterattack operation plans. He was briefed on an information technology-based integrated nuclear weapon management system called Haekbangashoe, or "nuclear trigger." Its performance was tested in a recent drill that simulated a nuclear counterattack. Kim said that Pyongyang should be ready to use nukes "anytime and anywhere."

No country our enemy but war itself: Kim

Furthermore, Kim called for expanding the country's production of weapons-grade nuclear material in a "far-sighted way." Once North Korea's nuclear weapons systems are "flawless," then "the enemy would fear us and not dare provoke our state sovereignty, system, and people," he reportedly said. He also said that no specific country or group is their enemy, but "war and nuclear disaster themselves."

Underwater drone tested, capable of creating radioactive tsunami

Notably, North Korea is also seeking to diversify its nuclear weapon delivery mechanisms. Last week, it reportedly conducted the second successful test of an underwater nuclear-capable attack drone that could create a "radioactive tsunami." The weapon is named "Haeil," which means tsunami in Korean. It maneuvered underwater for 41 hours and 27 minutes, tracking a simulated route of 600km before exploding its target.