Biden appoints 2 Indian-American CEOs to trade policy advisory committee

Mar 11, 2023

The Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations comprises up to 45 members

United States (US) President Joe Biden has appointed two Indian-American chief executive officers (CEOs) as members of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, the White House announced on Friday. Revathi Advaithi, the CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, the CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), are among the 14 people appointed to the committee, which comprises up to 45 members.

Since 2019, Advaithi—who was on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list for four consecutive years—has been responsible for Flex's strategic direction and has led it through a new era in manufacturing. Meanwhile, Bapna is also the president of NRDC—which has been responsible for environmental milestones in the last half-century. His leadership roles have focused on tackling the causes of poverty and climate change.

According to the White House, the Advisory Committee has been established to provide policy advice to the US Trade Representative on matters concerning the development, implementation, and administration of the trade policy. The president appoints people to the committee who have "expertise in general trade, investment, and development issues, including representatives of non-federal governments, labor, industry, agriculture, small business, service industries," and more.