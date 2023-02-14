World

US: 3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

Feb 14, 2023

Three people were killed and five injured after a gunman opened fire on the Michigan State University campus

A gunman opened fire in two locations at the Michigan State University, United States (US), killing three people and injuring five others late on Monday. Reportedly, hundreds of police officers were searching the campus in East Lansing for the lone shooter. Those injured were rushed to the hospital, with some suffering life-threatening injuries. The university's police department asked people to secure themselves in place.

Suspected shooter's photo released

The university police's interim deputy police chief, Chris Rozman, said the first gun shooting was reported from inside the Berkey Hall, the center for arts and sciences. The second shooting occurred near the student union office immediately after the first one. The police also released a photo to identify the suspected shooter, who was seen leaving the student union office on foot.

Unverified videos show alleged shooter roaming on streets

All activities on campus canceled for 48 hours

The shooter is believed to be "a Black male, short in stature, wearing red shoes and a jean jacket and a ball cap." Following the mass shooting, all activities on campus were canceled for 48 hours, including classes and athletics. Students were requested not to come to campus on Tuesday. The public university's flagship East Lansing campus boasts around 50,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Last shooting incident in Michigan took place 14 months ago

East Lansing is a college town about 145km northwest of Detroit. The previous shooting incident in Michigan state occurred 14 months ago at Oxford High School in Oakland County, nearly 130km from East Lansing. A 15-year-old student killed his four classmates and injured six students and a teacher using a semi-automatic pistol that his parents reportedly bought him as a Christmas present.

Michigan governor batted for tougher gun laws last month

To recall, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer of the Democratic Party called for stricter gun laws in her State of the State Address last month. She proposed measures such as universal background checks, safe storage laws, and extreme protection orders to curb the menace of gun violence that is plaguing the US. Last month, too, multiple shooting incidents were reported in California and Virginia.