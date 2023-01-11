World

US: Rainstorms flood California, 14 dead, mass evacuation underway

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 11, 2023, 02:39 pm 2 min read

A string of storms has battered California, US and claimed the lives of 14 people

An "incessant parade of storms" and torrential rains as per the US National Weather Service has inundated the state of California prompting a mass evacuation of as many as 50,000 citizens. California is faced with large-scale power outages, major damage to infrastructure and an increased risk of flash floods as 14 people have lost their lives in the calamity, as per AP.

Power restored in around 1.2 lakh buildings

Scores of vehicles were swallowed by sinkholes and sewage water was overflowing in the streets, in Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area. Some areas were at risk of dangerous mudslides amid the storm which the National Weather Service called "the most impressive storm since January 2005". Initially, 230,000 buildings were without power, however, power was later restored in around 120,000 buildings.

Umpteen towns are flooded, risk of mudslides rising

34 million people affected

California is home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in the posh town of Montecito, where mudslides killed 23 people exactly and decimated 100 homes around five years ago. Montecito recorded around 10 inches of rainfall in just 24 hours, which is normally half a year's worth of rain. The severe weather has affected 34 million people.

Longer storm system approaching, to last until January 17

Earlier, California Governor Gavin Newsom urged citizens to stay alert saying that there were "several days of severe weather ahead". Authorities fear that the unrelenting showers could set off a deadly cascade of mud, boulders, and other debris on the hillsides of 17 areas in California. The meteorological agency forecasted heavy downpours for Wednesday and a longer storm system from Friday to January 17.

More than 4 feet of snowfall in a day

Mammoth mountain in California is closed today because of TOO MUCH SNOW. An incredible 420cm has fallen since Christmas with over 4ft or 120cm in just in the last day alone. #Californiastorm pic.twitter.com/NeS5CbPzpZ — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 10, 2023

Heavy rain, hail, and snow coupled with strong gusts

The latest in the series of storms began on Monday and dumped over 45 cm of rain in the mountains of Southern California and 1.5 m of snow on the Sierra Nevada ski resorts. Wind gusts clocked at more than 64 km per hour in many areas. These are a product of dense atmospheric moisture that came into California from the tropical Pacific.