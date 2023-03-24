World

North Korea tests underwater drone that could create 'radioactive tsunami'

Mar 24, 2023

The test was reportedly conducted under the guidance of leader Kim Jong Un (Photo credit: Twitter/@TreasChest)

North Korea tested an underwater nuclear-capable attack drone that could create a "radioactive tsunami," state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday. According to the report, the drone, called "Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft 'Haeil,'" could destroy enemy naval vessels and ports. The test was reportedly conducted from Tuesday to Thursday under the guidance of the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

Drone was under development for over 10 years

Per KCNA, the drone was under development since 2012 and has undergone over 50 tests in the last two years. It added the drone exercise should serve as a warning to the United States (US) and South Korea to realize Pyongyang's unlimited nuclear war capabilities. Notably, North Korea has claimed that Washington and Seoul engaged in military exercises as practices for a future invasion.