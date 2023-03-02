India

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on G20 meet sidelines

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on G20 meet sidelines

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 02, 2023, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (L) and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar (R) met on Thursday (Photo credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The two held bilateral talks for the first time and addressed the challenges around the India-China border areas. After their meeting, Jaishankar tweeted a photo of them shaking hands and said they also spoke about the G20 agenda.

Check out tweet by Jaishankar

Met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on sidelines of #G20FMM this afternoon.



Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.



We also spoke about the G20 agenda. pic.twitter.com/omGsuuznba — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2023

Qin, close aide of Xi Jinping

Qin is reportedly considered to be a close aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping. To recall, he replaced his predecessor Wang Yi as China's foreign affairs minister in December last year. Currently, Qin is on his first visit to India. He previously served as the Chinese Ambassador to the United States from 2021 to 2023.

Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss global issues

Prior to his meeting with Qin, Jaishankar also interacted with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday. The two reportedly discussed global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and bilateral ties between India and the US. "Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Global governance failed, says PM Modi

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the foreign ministers of G20 nations that they are meeting at a time of serious "global divisions" where talks are "affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day." He also urged the visiting foreign ministers to take inspiration from "India's civilizational ethos" and "to focus not on what divides us but on what unites us."