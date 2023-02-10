India

Government confirms 2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022

Government confirms 2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 10, 2023, 01:08 pm 1 min read

Over 2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022 itself, the highest since 2011

More than 16 lakh people have renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011, which included 2.25 lakh in 2022, according to a government report. The data also highlighted that this is the highest during the period, while the lowest was in 2020 at 85,256. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided the year-wise statistics of Indians who renounced their citizenship during his address in Rajya Sabha.

Here are the official citizenship numbers in detail

According to PTI, Jaishankar revealed that the number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship in 2022 was 2,25,620. Furthermore, the number was 1,63,370 in 2021, while 85,256 renounced their citizenship in 2020, 1,44,017 in 2019, and 1,34,561 in 2018. The minister also added that 1,31,489 in 2015, 1,41,603 in 2016, and 1,33,049 Indians in 2017 gave up their Indian citizenship.