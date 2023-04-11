India

Punjab: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi summoned in disproportionate assets case

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 11, 2023

Punjab's Vigilance Bureau has summoned former CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday for investigation in a disproportionate assets case

Punjab's Vigilance Bureau has summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday for investigation in a disproportionate assets case. The bureau has prepared a source report about the Congress leader's assets, which will be tallied with a list of assets he owns. Last month, the bureau issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Channi after being informed that he was planning to fly abroad.

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid speculations of Channi joining the BJP and the release of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is said to be at odds with Channi.

Notably, Channi was made Punjab's first Dalit CM in September 2021 by replacing Amarinder Singh months before the Assembly elections in Punjab.

Sidhu was reportedly eyeing the CM's chair but entered a row with Congress after the snub.