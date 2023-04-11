India
Punjab: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi summoned in disproportionate assets case
Punjab's Vigilance Bureau has summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday for investigation in a disproportionate assets case. The bureau has prepared a source report about the Congress leader's assets, which will be tallied with a list of assets he owns. Last month, the bureau issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Channi after being informed that he was planning to fly abroad.
- This comes amid speculations of Channi joining the BJP and the release of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is said to be at odds with Channi.
- Notably, Channi was made Punjab's first Dalit CM in September 2021 by replacing Amarinder Singh months before the Assembly elections in Punjab.
- Sidhu was reportedly eyeing the CM's chair but entered a row with Congress after the snub.
