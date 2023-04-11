India

Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court allows RSS march, dismisses government's plea

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 11, 2023, 11:56 am 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its march in Tamil Nadu, dismissing the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's plea against the proposed RSS events. The government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, invoking law and order.

What do we know about the case?

In October last year, the RSS sought the government's permission for a march around Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Gandhi Jayanti, which it refused, prompting the RSS to approach the Madras High Court. In February, the court allowed the events, saying protests are important in a healthy democracy. The state government then appealed against the high court order in the Supreme Court.