Who is Kajal Hindustani, arrested for hate speech in Gujarat

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 10, 2023, 08:18 pm 2 min read

Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested for alleged hate speech before Ram Navami, which triggered communal unrest in Una

The Gujarat Police arrested Kajal Hindustani, a right-wing activist who calls herself the sherni or lioness of Gujarat, on Sunday in the state's Gir Somnath district for her alleged hate speech before Ram Navami, which triggered communal unrest in Una on April 1. She surrendered before the police, after which she was taken to court and placed in judicial custody.

Why does this story matter?

Hindustani reportedly evaded arrest for a week after a communal clash erupted following her provocative speech at an event organized by Vishva Hindu Parishad on March 30.

She made disparaging remarks against a minority community and was charged under Sections 295A, 153A, and 505 of the IPC.

Notably, several places saw communal violence related to Ram Navami celebrations.

Hindustani claims to have helped Pakistani Hindus settle in Gujarat

Kajal Hindustani or Kajal Shingala's Twitter bio reads that she is an entrepreneur, research analyst, debater, social activist, and a proud nationalist. She often appears on TV news channel debates. She claims to spread awareness about Indian culture and work for the human rights of Hindus and adopted a village and helped Pakistani Hindus to settle in Gujarat.

Changed name because of strong nationalistic views

She is reportedly a native of Rajasthan and has been married to Gujarat's Jamnagar-based Jwalant Shingala for 20 years. On her Twitter account—which has over 94,000 followers—the "Hindu" in her "Hindustani" name has been highlighted in capital letters and the rest in lowercase. As per her website, her strong nationalistic views prompted her to change her name.

Clash erupted for two days after her speech

According to reports, communal tension persisted in Una for two days following Hindustani's speech, resulting in a clash between two communities and stone pelting on April 1 night. Police also filed an FIR against 76 named individuals and a mob of approximately 200 people under various IPC sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing harm), 337 (rash or negligent act causing harm), among others.