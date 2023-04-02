Politics

Set house in order: JD(S) chief Deve Gowda to Congress

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 02, 2023, 09:20 pm 3 min read

Congress should set its house in order before forging opposition unity ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Deve Gowda

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday opined the Congress's first priority should be to set its house in order, commenting on the grand old party's role in boosting opposition unity. Speaking to the news agency PTI, Gowda suggested that there were numerous options before opposition parties besides the Congress, adding the country has "a wealth of leadership."

Why does this story matter?

These remarks from JD(S) leader Gowda come on the back of speculations that the opposition is set to unite ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

With the general election set to take place next year, the opposition has been cooking up new tactics to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Gowda labels Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification 'unfortunate'

On the topic of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent Lok Sabha disqualification after being convicted in a 2019 defamation case, Gowda told PTI it was "unfortunate." "I don't want to comment separately. My party's senior leaders have spoken on it already," the former PM stated. "All I can say is it is very unfortunate," he added.

His take on Modi government

On PM Narendra Modi-led government's performance, Gowda said, "I participated in Rajya Sabha on all issues... It is on record in Parliament and on my social media." "If somebody cares to look at them, they will know what my assessment is of the BJP government at the Centre. I have always taken my job seriously and continue to do so at 91," he added.

Gowda backs JD(S) to score big

Ahead of a tough electoral fight between the BJP and the Congress in the Karnataka polls, Gowda expressed confidence in the JD(S) coming to power. He said his party was seeking votes for "an inclusive social and development vision" while also dismissing perceptions that the JD(S) was mainly "limited" to the Old Mysuru province in Karnataka as a "clever propaganda of the national parties."

National parties make tall, false claims, alleges ex-PM

Asked whether the grand old party and the saffron brigade were able to deliver good outcomes during their rule in Karnataka, the JD(S) chief stated, "Our leaders HD Kumaraswamy and CM Ibrahim (state party president) can offer a proper analysis on this." "I can only say that the national parties are in the habit of making tall claims and false claims," Gowda added.

Karnataka set to witness polls on May 10

Karnataka is set to witness a single-phase Assembly election on May 10 for all 224 seats. Moreover, the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 13. As a result, all eyes are on the southern state as it plays a key role in south Indian politics and is widely considered crucial ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.