'Black day for democracy': Opposition on Rahul Gandhi's MP disqualification

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

A Gujarat court on Thursday sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison

Several Opposition leaders have hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Friday. Notably, Gandhi was found guilty in a criminal defamation case over his remarks about PM Narendra Modi's surname in 2019. A Gujarat court on Thursday sentenced him to two years in prison.

Stunned by this action and its rapidity: Shashi Tharoor

Following Gandhi's disqualification, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his shock over how quickly the action was taken. "This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," he said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Prithviraj Chavan expressed concern for India's democracy. "Black Day for Indian Democracy," party leader Srinivas BV said on Twitter.

Opposition leaders have become the target of BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Also slamming the BJP for Gandhi's disqualification was Trinamool Congress (TMC). The party's chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that Opposition leaders have become the prime target in "Modi's India." "Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," said Banerjee. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called it "vindictive" and "shameful," alleging that this was an example of caged democracy.

What is 2019 defamation case against Gandhi?

In an attack on PM Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said in Karnataka's Kolar, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Purnesh Modi, a BJP legislator from Surat (West), took offense and filed a complaint accusing Gandhi of defaming the entire Modi community.